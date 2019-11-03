|
Edwin M. Wagner Jr., 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home in Murrysville. He was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Forest Hills, son of the late Edwin M. Wagner Sr. and Helen M. Seng Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Regina Weitz Wagner. Edwin was a proud member of the Navy and a member of St. Mary's Church, Export. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for more than 52 years, for his active years as a youth with his sons and three of his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving children, Susan (James) Pekor, Carol Ann (Warren) Kotchey, Lee Wagner and Richard Wagner; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Marc, and Jonathan Pekor, Brittany, Bristol, and Marina Wagner, Sydney, Todd, and Shawna Wagner; four great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jordan Philipson, Ethan Pekor and Marabella Wagner; and a sister-in-law, Judy Weitz.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Church, Export, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
