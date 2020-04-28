|
|
Eveline Betty (Sully) English, a young 95, delightful lady with many facets, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home in Masonic Village at Sewickley. She was born May 14, 1924, in Hoylake, England, one of two children to the late Fred and Eveline (Cross) Sully. Betty's marriage of 59 years to Robert Roland English is a true love story that happened by chance during World War II in England. Just a casual meeting between Bob and Betty, at a theater in England, a relationship in bloom, combined with her enlistment in the British Auxiliary Territorial Service/British Army Reserve, World War II, led to their marriage in England and her travel to America on the Queen Mary with 5,000 war brides. They lived their married life in Sewickley and reared their three loving children who survived them. Sadly, Bob died in 2003. Betty is the loving mother of Robert John English (Robina "Bebe"), Diana English Kirk (Mark), and Douglas Donald English (Dorte); cherished grandmother of Shannon English Gallagher, Amanda English, Diane Harris and Kathy Kirk; loving great-grandmother of Emily Rae Gallagher, Robert Joseph Gallagher, Cameron Harris, Amelia Margaret "Lily" McClain and Kyle Harris. Betty had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Christ Church at Grove Farm and their "Prime Timers" as well as serving on the Chancel Committee. She also was a member of the Women's Club of Sewickley. Betty was a spectacular baker, especially pies. Another trait of Betty's was her uncanny ability to make friends with everyone; age was no barrier. "She never met a stranger". Betty was a servant, even at the age of 95, she was making mats for the homeless, attending exercise class and helping her classmates, making and serving dinners to the bereaved at her church. These are traits that endeared her to others. She was well-loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held later at Christ Church at Grove Farm. Family suggests donations, if desired, to Salvation Army, Samaritan's Purse (both on the frontlines battling covid-19), or Christ Church at Grove Farm. Arrangements by Copeland's.