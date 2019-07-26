Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Moulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Moulton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Moulton Obituary
Eileen Trakofler Moulton, 76, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. "Bob" Moulton Sr.; and loving stepmother of Robert W. (Yvonne) Moulton Jr., Catherine (Michael) Haberman, Mary Margaret (Peg) Moulton (William Matthews) and Jennifer Moulton (Thaddeus Bielecki). She will be sorely missed by her brother, Carl Trakofler Sr.; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. After retiring from the travel industry, she and Bob enjoyed traveling the US and to many ports of call all over the world. She was an avid reader, card player, knitter and puzzle solver! She was preceded in death by her brother, George Trakofler Jr., and sister, Mary C. George.
There will be no visitation. Interment is private. Arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME.
A scholarship donation can be made in Eileen's name to Oakland Catholic High School. Please mail it to Ms. Karen Marner, Advancement Department, Oakland Catholic High School, 114 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now