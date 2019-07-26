|
|
Eileen Trakofler Moulton, 76, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. "Bob" Moulton Sr.; and loving stepmother of Robert W. (Yvonne) Moulton Jr., Catherine (Michael) Haberman, Mary Margaret (Peg) Moulton (William Matthews) and Jennifer Moulton (Thaddeus Bielecki). She will be sorely missed by her brother, Carl Trakofler Sr.; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. After retiring from the travel industry, she and Bob enjoyed traveling the US and to many ports of call all over the world. She was an avid reader, card player, knitter and puzzle solver! She was preceded in death by her brother, George Trakofler Jr., and sister, Mary C. George.
There will be no visitation. Interment is private. Arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME.
A scholarship donation can be made in Eileen's name to Oakland Catholic High School. Please mail it to Ms. Karen Marner, Advancement Department, Oakland Catholic High School, 114 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 26, 2019