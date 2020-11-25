Eileen Papson, 74, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Clairton, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Born Nov. 19, 1945, in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (DeFelice) Palmer; mother of Frederick (Joanne) and Jason Papson; sister of Eugene (Leah) Palmer and the late Jennie Quintana; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. A member of Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, Eileen was a 30-year employee with the Clairton School District. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Thomas a Becket Church. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clairton Public Library, 616 Miller Ave., Clairton, PA 15025, and Humane Animal Rescue, 6928 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements are by the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Clairton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store