Elaine M. Dugan, 78, of McKeesport, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed suddenly Sunday, July 28, 2019, at McKeesport Hospital. She was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late George Dixon and Grace (Groscope) Pollard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard; daughter, Alice Jean Freeland; and brother, Kenneth L. Dixon. Elaine resided at Kane Community Living Center in McKeesport, where she was president of Patient Relations. She was very active within the Center, organizing various trips for the patients and making the center more patient friendly. She is survived by her siblings, John (Carolyn) Pollard, of West Mifflin, and Faith (Eric) Evans, of Ohio; children, Geoffrey (Marcy) Burkhardt, of Pittsburgh, and Michelle (David) Hobbs, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Michelle (Jay) Beal, Geoffrey Burkhardt Jr., Raymond Burkhardt, Lisa (Justin) Pittman, Amanda Hobbs, Lauren Hobbs, Grace Lash and William Kofalt; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ashley, Ian, Justin Jr. and Hannah; along with many nieces and nephews.
As per the request of Elaine, there will be no formal funeral services. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kane Regional Medical Center in McKeesport.
