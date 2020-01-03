|
Eleanor Lynch Anater, 79, of White Oak, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital after surgical complications. Ellie was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh, to Ida (McGrady) and William J. Lynch. She grew up on Chislett Street in the Morningside neighborhood of Pittsburgh with her younger sisters, Bea and Marge, always by her side. She met her devoted husband, Tom, while they were both students at Duquesne University, where she earned her bachelor of science in biology. They married at St. Raphael's Church, in Morningside, in 1963. Together they had six children, Mark, Michael, Susan, Sharon, Patrick and Tim. She was a devoted member of St. Angela Merici Parish for 47 years. She was selfless in serving her parish family and its school. She was their longtime parish secretary and director of the Junior Ladies of Charity. She was in charge of flowers and church decorations for every important date on the liturgical calendar for as long as memory serves. She served countless roles at St. Angela over the years, from helping students with their science projects to heading up parish fundraising dinners of chicken cordon bleu and lasagna. She was always there to help when help was needed, and she was much-loved for her many acts of grace. She is survived by her son, Mark (Julia) Anater, daughter, Susan Anater, daughter, Sharon (Kenneth) Crites, son, Patrick (Andrea) Anater, and son, Timothy (Theresa) Anater. She is also survived by her sisters, Bea Lynch and Marjorie (William) Berner; grandchildren, Alexine Ferchak Anater, Sam and Elena Crites, Vivian, James and Claire Anater, and her daughter-in-law, Carol Ferchak-Anater. She was predeceased by her parents, William J. and Ida (McGrady) Lynch, as well as her husband, Thomas F. Anater, and her son, Michael W. Ferchak Anater.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in St. Angela Merici in White Oak. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the organization of your choice in Ellie's memory. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 3, 2020