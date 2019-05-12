|
Eleanor Dee "Mom" Pape, 78, of South Greensburg, died Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 22, 1940, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late John and Violet Lewis Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth "Cookie" Wilson; and two stepsons, Charles F. Pape Jr., and Jeffrey A. Pape. She is survived by her husband, Charles F. "Fred" Pape Sr.; five sons, Fred (Veronica Dzbuak) Shaffer, of Greensburg, Donald Shaffer, of Greensburg, Douglas (Sandy) Shaffer, of Greensburg, David (Lisa) Lopes, of Pleasant Unity, and James (Erin) Lopes, of Pleasant Unity; a daughter, Brenda (Dale Breedlove) Hill, of North Carolina; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. The family will host a celebration of life on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Pape residence.
