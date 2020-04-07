|
Eleanor Ethel (Hartos) Dobies rejoined her parents and siblings in Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Eleanor was born Sept. 26, 1924, to George W. Hartos and Anna Zombek Hartos, in Duquesne. She resided for 65 years in West Mifflin before moving to Escondido, Calif., in 2012 and spending her remaining years near her children and grandchildren. She was a volunteer at Jefferson Hospital, where she worked over 8,000 hours in the hospital's gift shop. She was an active member for 60 years in the former Bethlehem Congregational Church in Duquesne, and a past member of the McKeesport Order of the Eastern Star. Eleanor's passion was her family. She will be remembered for her "light up the day" smile, grace, caring demeanor, and sense of humor. She leaves behind a legacy of loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Alvin, Arthur and Donald; by her only sister, Elsie (Hartos) Gavlik; and her former husband, Victor Andrew Dobies. She is survived by her son, Alan (Cynthia) Dobies, of Poway, Calif.; two adult grandchildren, Krista and Kevin Dobies, of San Diego, Calif.; and her daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Cecchini, of Laguna Niguel, Calif;, her sister-in-law, Pauline Hartos, of Port Vue; cousin, John (Mary Lou) Hartos, of Jefferson Hills; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private ceremony with her immediate family was held in Escondido, Calif., following her death.