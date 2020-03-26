|
Elizabeth Sexton Jordan Carrozza, 92, of White Oak, died peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born Jan. 9, 1928, in Columbia, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Charles Talmage Jordan and Elizabeth Lee Carpenter. She was the wife of the late Falco Anthony Carrozza. Elizabeth was a 1949 graduate of USM (University of Southern Mississippi) Hattiesburg, Miss., where she received a bachelor of arts and science degree and certificate in home economics and science. Before her retirement, she was a teacher at West Newton High School in 1951, Port Vue Junior High School from 1951-1956 and McKeesport School District from 1968-1992. She was a longtime member of both McKeesport College Club and the Home Gardener's Guild, where she previously served as president for both organizations. McKeesport College Club recently honored her by awarding her emeritus standing for her dedicated service to the club throughout her 65 years as a member. She was a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church, North Huntingdon, where she was an active member of the Methodist Women's Society, Happy Hearts Senior Group, and in the early years of the church she taught Sunday school. Also she was a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver, delivering meals until she was 89 years old. She is survived by her children, Charles Anthony Carrozza, of North Huntingdon, and Martha Elizabeth Carrozza, of New York City, N.Y.; grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony Carrozza; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Carrozza, all of North Huntingdon; and her faithful furry companion, Rhett (Butler). She was kind, generous, a loving mother and grandmother and a good friend. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a feisty spirit and great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Although she lived in the North for the majority of her life, she never lost her southern charm or drawl. She loved to listen to Frank Sinatra around the house and in her car, which she drove until recently. She loved gardening and growing her seasonal tomatoes and her many orchids that she proudly displayed. If she found herself out and about in the McKeesport area, there was a good chance, she would run into a former student that would recall fond memories of Mrs. Carrozza's home economics class. She was well loved and will be extremely missed. The family will gather for services Thursday, March 26, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Entombment will follow at Lebanon Chapel Mausoleum of West Mifflin.Remembrances may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
