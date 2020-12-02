1/
Elizabeth Kelly
2020 - 2020-11-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Beth" Kelly, 80, of Moon Township, formerly of Edgeworth, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Providence Point in Pittsburgh. Born in Martinez, Calif., Beth was the daughter of Marshall and Winifred (Beckel) Waters. Beth is survived by her sister, Jane Waters, of Sedona, Ariz.; stepchildren, Katherine (Steve) Knowles, of New Port Richey, Fla., W. Michael Kelly (Carol), of Fishers, Ind., and Molly Kelly, of Loveland, Ohio; along with six stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild. Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, William Michael "Bill" Kelly, who was the former mayor of Edgeworth. Beth was an executive secretary with Union Carbide Corp. Following her marriage to Bill in 1972, Beth engaged in many philanthropic endeavors. Beth was an avid gardener and cook, as well as a gifted artist in needlework, painting, calligraphy and knitting. A private prayer service was held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley, followed by burial at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials in Beth's name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved