Elizabeth "Beth" Kelly, 80, of Moon Township, formerly of Edgeworth, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Providence Point in Pittsburgh. Born in Martinez, Calif., Beth was the daughter of Marshall and Winifred (Beckel) Waters. Beth is survived by her sister, Jane Waters, of Sedona, Ariz.; stepchildren, Katherine (Steve) Knowles, of New Port Richey, Fla., W. Michael Kelly (Carol), of Fishers, Ind., and Molly Kelly, of Loveland, Ohio; along with six stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild. Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, William Michael "Bill" Kelly, who was the former mayor of Edgeworth. Beth was an executive secretary with Union Carbide Corp. Following her marriage to Bill in 1972, Beth engaged in many philanthropic endeavors. Beth was an avid gardener and cook, as well as a gifted artist in needlework, painting, calligraphy and knitting. A private prayer service was held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., Sewickley, followed by burial at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials in Beth's name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.