Elizabeth L. "Betty" Jordan, 87, of Mars, formerly of Harmony, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at North Hills Health and Rehab in Wexford. Born in Pittsburgh on Nov. 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hedwig Pyka Lochner. Betty was a nurse and worked for multiple hospitals in Pittsburgh over the years. She was a member at LifePointe Alliance Church in Mars and also the Shadyside Alumni Association. She belonged to the Women's Veterans Organization. Surviving are her children, Rebecca Marie Jordan, of Sewickley, Elizabeth Adele (Myles David), Jordan Felser, of Jackson, Mich., and Andrew Thomas (Flordeliza) Jordan, of Wasilla, Alaska; her grandson, Andrew David Felser; a sister, Gertrude (Rev. Charles) Kempmeyer, of Chambersburg; a brother, Fred Lochner, of Harmony; and several nieces.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME INC. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, Pa. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 PA-228, Mars, PA 16046. Burial will follow in Grace Church Cemetery, Harmony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset the funeral expenses. To read more about the life of Betty Jordan, please visit www.mcdonald-aeberli.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 18, 2019