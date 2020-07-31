Our mother, Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Parke, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive a few weeks earlier. Born Dec. 30, 1921, in Pittsburgh, Betty was the only child of Martin Joseph Carr and Grace Craig. Betty Lou attended St. Lawrence O'Toole Grade and High School and the University of Pittsburgh. She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her three children, Donald McLean Parke, and her second husband, John Chapman, of Glasgow, Scotland. She is survived by her children, Christine Pohlman (Stephen-deceased), of Plum Borough, Craig Parke (Theresa), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Janet Lee Duffy (Fred), of Hershey, Pa. Betty lived an exceptional life. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed decades' long relationships with numerous friends and relatives. An avid reader, she also enjoyed swimming, golf, bridge, knitting, cooking and traveling. She had a great sense of humor and a positive spirit. She repeatedly said what a wonderful life she had and how very thankful she was for her family and friends. Due to covid-19 concerns, a memorial service and Catholic Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the ASPCA or any animal shelter.



