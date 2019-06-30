Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Lee Wood

1945 - 12 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Elizabeth Lee (Woodruff) Wood, of Alexandria, Va., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Lee Wood was an artist who selflessly shared her talents and her loving spirit with family, friends and neighbors alike. Humble and self-critical, she never fully understood or realized how profoundly her life and work inspired and enriched those around her. She was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Pittsburgh, and grew up in Greensburg. Her fondest childhood memories were of summers spent with her father, John Edward Woodruff, and mother, Jane Nicely Woodruff, in Cape May, N.J., especially time spent with her father cruising the inland waterways in his little red speed boat. She attended grade school at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral School, graduated from St. Xavier High School, and went on to receive degrees from Sullins Junior College (Bristol, Va.) and Mt. Mercy College (Pittsburgh). Ready to embrace her artistic dreams by pursuing a master's degree (Michigan State or University of Pennsylvania), she fell in love with and married Paul Joseph Wood, from Hammond, Ind. Lee and Paul created a family- three children, John, of Alexandria, Va., Christopher, of Alameda, Calif., and Amanda, of New York, N.Y.-while Lee refocused her artistic talents on making "the best" costumes for her children and their friends, and leading the design and execution of event decorations for the Westmoreland Museum of American Art (Greensburg), the (Westmoreland County), the Mental Health Association (Westmoreland County) and executed set design for the Laurel Youth Ballet (Greensburg).Helping her children pursue their interests--artistic, sports and others--often took precedence over expressing her inner artistic vision until, after their departure for college, Lee fully re-embraced her creative passion at the Maryland Institute College of Art (Baltimore, Md.), followed by studies toward a long-delayed MFA at Queens College (New York, N.Y.). Recognition for Lee's art came from exhibitions, including the International Exhibition of Art (Jilin Province, China), Multiple Personalities (Queens College Klapper Gallery, N.Y.), Diverse Approaches (Parlor Gallery, N.Y.), Autonomous (Art Field, N.Y.) and Tables & Traditions YWCA (Greensburg).Ill fate intervened after Lee's first year at Queens College, when she learned she had lung cancer. After nearly a year of intensive therapy, two major surgeries, and rehabilitation at Duke University Medical Center, Lee was clear of the cancer and remained so for the next 20 years. During that time, she pursued her love of travel and renewed her creative work, focusing on portraiture and adding award-winning wood carving to her repertoire. Tragically, the life-extending radiation therapy she received 20 years earlier caused development of a rare and insidious radiation-induced sarcoma, which took her life June 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, John, Christopher and Amanda, and their spouses, Joshua Samit (Amanda) and Danielle Faber Wood (Christopher). Just weeks before her death, she became a first-time grandmother when twins, Theodore Lee and Nevada Jane Samit were born to Amanda and Joshua. We mourn her loss, we cherish the profoundly personal artistic spark she brought to us, and we are better people because of her life. Her legacy is her children, her grandchildren and her art. Lee, we love you always and forever.

