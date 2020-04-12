|
Elizabeth "Betty" Heckenstaller Lesko, of Lanoka Harbor, N.J., is remembered with gratitude and joy. Betty died Sunday, April 5, 2020. Formerly of North Braddock, Betty and her family moved to Lacey Township, N.J., in 1972. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John A. "Jack" Lesko; her parents, Frank and Elizabeth (Suluk); sister, Irene Belinsky; daughter-in-law, Maryann (Lynch); and grandson, Thomas Turano. She was the beloved mother of Jackie, David, Laura, Jimmy (Marie) and Christine; loving grandmother and "Old Buddy" to Jeff Smith, David (Patti) Lesko, Joey (Kristy) Lesko, Amy Lesko, David Giberson, Jack Giberson, Cassandre Turano, Blaine Lesko and Tyler Lesko. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Daniel Lesko, Joey Lesko and Riley Lesko, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. It is difficult to sum up a life so full and well lived in a few words. Betty began her career at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh before marrying and raising a family. She later became a real estate broker for Century 21 Lacey Realty, where many of her clients became her friends. She was a tireless volunteer for the Lacey Township Holiday Friendship Dinner and a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Forked River, N.J. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, porching, swimming, boating, traveling, reading, live music, musicals, going to the ocean and her precious pups, Holly, Lizzie and Ozzy. Betty had a special, close relationship with each one of her children and grandchildren, always guiding and supporting them with the utmost love and affection. Her deep love for her family, faith in God, innate happiness, kindness and positive outlook have been an inspiration to all who had the privilege to know her. The world was a better place with her in it. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to be warmed by her sunshine. Dearest Mom and Grandma, we are heartbroken by your loss, but so very grateful for your amazing life. We will miss you forever. Burial will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, N.J. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAYTON'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, Forked River. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.laytons.net.