Ella Mary Boltich, 83, formerly of Hutchinson, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Greensburg, Pa., to the late Frederick and Irene Newman. Ella was a longtime member of the Hutchinson Women's Club and she worked for the local election board. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin B. Boltich Sr.; son, Edwin B. Boltich Jr.; and siblings, Howard Newman, Ruth Medich, Violet Shychuck, Charles Newman, and James Newman. She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and David Mramor; grandchildren, Allison Mramor, David Mramor Jr., and Dana Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 29, 2019