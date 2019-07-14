Ellare M. (Hackworth) Cortazzo, 83, of North Versailles Township, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Ellare will fondly be remembered as a woman of faith who loved children and dedicated her life to her own children and grandchildren, and was the former owner of the Happy Home Day Care. She worked as a nurse's aide and was a dispatcher for the former Wilmerding Police Department. She was civic minded and was a past president of the Allegheny County Federation of Women's Clubs, as well as past president of the former Wilmerding Women's Civic Club. Ellare was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ellis and Dixie Hackworth; her husband, Frank J. "Corty" Cortazzo Sr.; her precious granddaughter, Kaitlin Vasilich; siblings, Clyde and Bill Hackworth and Marie Lewis. She was the loving mother of Rosemarie (Len) Schussler, Frank J. (Noreen) Cortazzo Jr., Timothy (Lisa) Cortazzo, Mary Jane (Tom) Vasilich, Lori (Duane) Blatney and Patrick (Maureen) Cortazzo; and sister of Shirley Clarke, Barbara Williams, Dana Hackworth and Ed Hackworth. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Parting prayers will be in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from July 14 to July 16, 2019