Elvira (Sinay) Whalen, 84, of East McKeesport, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Elvira was the daughter of the late Steve and late Margaret (Ballash) Sinay; devoted wife of the late John S. Whalen for 59 years; loving mother of Gary (Lilia), of Texas, Beverly (Ross DiBridge) Iarrusso and the late Lenny S. Whalen. In addition to her son and daughter, Elvira is survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Elvira enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Elvira will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 24, 2019