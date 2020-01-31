|
|
Emma A. (DePellegrin) Borandi, 93, of Plum, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Borandi; loving mother of Joan (late William "Buzzy") McKinnon and Pamela Scalamogna; adoring "Meme" of Laurie, William "B.J.", Heather and Josh; sister of Natalie Evan, Dolores Richardson and the late Marino, Rose, Virginia, Jimmy, Jean and Macky; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 31, 2020