Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Nappanee - Nappanee
950 North Main Street
Nappanee, IN 46550
574 773 3173
For more information about
Emma Gibson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma J. Gibson


1932 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma J. Gibson Obituary
Emma Joyce (Titterington) Gibson, 86, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her sleep. She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Grindstone, PA., to George and Florence (Henderson) Titterington. Emma lived in Pittsburgh for more than 50 years prior to moving to Nappanee, Ind., in 2017. She retired from Mellon Bank after 32 years of service. She attended Nappanee Church of the Brethren. Emma loved all children but lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her daughters, the Rev. Janet (Rev. Byrl) Shaver, of Nappanee, Ind., and Carol (Steven) Smith, of Delmont; grandchildren, Chastity Fryman McGraw, Neil Fryman, Patrick Smith and Samuel Smith; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Lawrence, of Uniontown. She was preceded in death by a niece, Susan Hickman; and siblings, Audrey Franke and George Titterington.
Private services will take place at a later date in Pittsburgh. Arrangements are with THOMPSON-LENGACHER AND YODER FUNERAL HOME, Nappanee.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Nappanee Church of the Brethren, 301 Mack, Nappanee, IN 46550.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.