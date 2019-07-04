Emma Joyce (Titterington) Gibson, 86, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her sleep. She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Grindstone, PA., to George and Florence (Henderson) Titterington. Emma lived in Pittsburgh for more than 50 years prior to moving to Nappanee, Ind., in 2017. She retired from Mellon Bank after 32 years of service. She attended Nappanee Church of the Brethren. Emma loved all children but lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She is survived by her daughters, the Rev. Janet (Rev. Byrl) Shaver, of Nappanee, Ind., and Carol (Steven) Smith, of Delmont; grandchildren, Chastity Fryman McGraw, Neil Fryman, Patrick Smith and Samuel Smith; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn Lawrence, of Uniontown. She was preceded in death by a niece, Susan Hickman; and siblings, Audrey Franke and George Titterington.

Private services will take place at a later date in Pittsburgh. Arrangements are with THOMPSON-LENGACHER AND YODER FUNERAL HOME, Nappanee.

Memorial gifts can be sent to Nappanee Church of the Brethren, 301 Mack, Nappanee, IN 46550. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 4, 2019