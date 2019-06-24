|
|
Eric Lee Smith, 54, formerly of Penn Hills, passed Sunday, April 14, 2019. After Marine Corps service from 1986-89, he worked as a video engineer in television productions for Time Warner in Los Angeles, Calif. Surviving spouse is Michele L. Smith; he was father to Steven M., Eric Jr. and Bryanna Smith. His beloved parents are Langston Jr, and Marie Smith; he was preceded in death by brother, Steven. Surviving siblings are Mark, Carlos and Michele; and a host of friends and relatives. Eric became an expert in electronics, computers and videography.
Military memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Eric's family wishes to give thanks for prayers and support to the family and close friends. Eric was a dear friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 24, 2019