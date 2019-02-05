Ernest E. Pontia, 95, of Forest Hills, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Sophie Pontia; loving father of Susan (Bruce) Richards, of Monroeville, Bruce (Dana) Pontia, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Alan (Tamara) Pontia, of North Huntingdon; proud grandfather of Jennifer (Kevin) Yutz, Jamie Pontia, Chanelle Butera, Nicholas Jackowski, and Hayley and Marshall Pontia; and cherished brother of the late Raymond (surviving spouse Patricia) Pontia and Leona (the late Lee) Finney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ernie was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, where he proudly served his country in World War II as an airplane mechanic in England and Germany. He worked as a draftsman at Union Switch and Signal for more than 30 years. Ernie enjoyed woodworking, photography and traveling.

Friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment with military honors will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.