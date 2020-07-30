Ethel May (Swoger) Vith, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020. Born Oct. 28, 1926, in Coraopolis, Ethel was the eldest of six children born to the late Laura (Mason) and William A. Swoger. She attended Coraopolis High School and was an active member of the Coraopolis United Methodist Church. Ethel married her beloved husband, Harold F. Vith, March 28, 1952, who preceded her in death after 48 years of marriage. She loved decorating for the holidays and always welcomed the opportunity to host family gatherings. After living a full and loving life, she will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. Ethel is survived by her beloved children, William H. Vith (JoAnne) and Rosemarie E. Koehler (Edward); her stepson, Robert Vith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Vera Yost; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.



