Evelyn A. Blythe


1931 - 2020
Evelyn A. Blythe Obituary
Evelyn Ann Blythe, 88, of Jamestown, Pa., formerly of McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with her beloved girls by her side. She was born July 10, 1931, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Robert Merle and Anna Marie Elmore. She married her best friend, John William Blythe, on Oct. 23, 1951; he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2016. Evelyn enjoyed sewing quilts, crocheting and, most of all, spending time with her family. Survivors include her three daughters, Barbara Miller and her husband John, of Jamestown, Marjorie Gould and her husband Richard, of Jamestown, and Vicki Rothmeyer and her husband William, of Jamestown; two grandsons, Evan Gould and his wife Kristen and Robert Gould and his wife Allison; great-grandson Lucas Gould; her sister, Nancy Babyak, of Tuttle, Okla.; sister-in-law Blanche Elmore, of Fairfield, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Evelyn was preceded in passing by her brother, R. William Elmore, and brother-in-law, A. Alfred Babyak. In accordance to Evelyn's wishes, no public services will be held. RYAN M. WARREN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements. Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Evelyn's Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.
