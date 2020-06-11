Evelyn (D'Antonio) Klimovich, our beloved mother, 93, a native of Bellevue, longtime resident of Greenfield and then Schenley Gardens in Oakland and most recently at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill, left this Earth for Heaven to join her husband of 66 years, Paul. She will be buried Saturday, June 13, exactly five years to the day that he was buried. They will be together again. She was the devoted mom to the late Paul Klimovich Jr., Rose (Mark Kolakowski) Klimovich, of New York, David F. (Cynthia) Klimovich, of Ohio, Paula (Josue) Montanez, of Tennessee, Ruth Ann (Gregg) Rooney, of New Jersey, and JoAnne (Perry) Harrop, of Scott Township; grandmother of Rachel (Matthew) Angulo, Sarah (Taylor) Wisted, Melissa (David) Russell, Josh (Caroline) Montanez, Violet (Matt) McAteer, Charlotte and Madeline Klimovich; great-grandmother to Olivia Angulo and Jackson Russell; sister-in-law to Patricia D'Antonio and Helen Bodamer; also survived by nieces and nephews and many, many, many friends, including the amazing healthcare workers who not only attended to her medical needs, but loved her enough to call her mom and grandmother. During her life, Evelyn overcame many obstacles. Her father left the family when she was a child. She endured scarlet fever at a young age and could only see out of one eye. She was paralyzed by a stroke 16 years ago. But she never let those challenges stop her from living a full life with Paul. They dedicated their lives to their children, St. Rosalia Church and the community of Greenfield. There were times she only had 20 dollars for the week to buy groceries. She would plan meals to accommodate everyone's schedule. Her homemade meat ravioli was the best. With only one car, she often took the bus to attend her children's sports activities. But she never complained. She made it work because there was always plenty of love. Evelyn always told her children, "Treat people the way you want to be treated" and "If you are nice to people, they will be nice to you." Even when she wasn't feeling well because of the cancer, she would look out the window and say, "It looks nice outside, can we go out?" She accepted everyone and appreciated those who cared for her and often told them that. Evelyn enjoyed many lunches and dinners at her favorite restaurant, Big Jim's in the Run, where they treated her like royalty, and outings to the Rivers Casino on the North Side, where the quarter slots were her favorite. She loved playing bingo and watching Pirates baseball on television. She was a true fan and spent many afternoons at PNC Park, despite using a wheelchair. She also attended Steelers and Pitt football games and even one Penguins game?her first at the age of 92. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all of the staff at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill, where Evelyn lived since April 2016, as well as Schenley Gardens in Oakland, where the couple resided for many years. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 3-7 p.m. Friday, in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. The funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday will be at St. Rosalia Church in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to the Jewish Association on Aging for the Activities Department at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Or, the next time you visit Big Jim's, order a cup of the Italian Wedding Soup in her memory.



