Fern B. Pfister
1928 - 2020-11-16
Fern B. Raff Pfister, 98, of The Masonic Village at Sewickley, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born May 10, 1928, in Dover, Ohio, to the late Ellsworth and Jeanette Baker Fisher. Fern's career as an English teacher was in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, while she resided in Lynhurst, Ohio. She was a firm disciplinarian who often worked after school to help her students. She married the late Robert P. Borland near the end of World War II, and they lovingly raised three sons, Robert (Martha) Borland II, of West Sunbury, Pa., David G. Borland, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Bruce E. Katin-Borland, of Croton, N.Y. Fern later married the late Charles H. Raff and they enjoyed traveling together in the United States and abroad. Her third husband, the late James Pfister, was a former classmate in New Philadelphia, Ohio, and they reconnected 70 years later at a class reunion. Together they enjoyed living at Masonic Village. Her offspring include six grandsons, one granddaughter and 12 great-grandchildren. An internet service of remembrance is being planned by the family. Arrangements are by the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 20, 2020.
