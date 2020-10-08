1/1
Florence B. Gaydos
1926 - 2020-10-06
Florence B. Gaydos, 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Homestead and was the daughter of the late Feodore and Barbara (Zalupka) Harbacho. Mrs. Gaydos was a graduate of Taylor Alderdice High School and, following a distinguished career as stay-at-home mom, worked as secretary for the Equitable Life Assurance Co. and the University of Pittsburgh main campus. She was previously a member of the Christian Mothers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Duquesne and continued after its relocation to West Mifflin. She enjoyed sewing, baking, dogs and keeping an immaculately clean house. Her loving presence will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, JoAnn (Rege) Harrington, of Evans City, Ken (Diane) Gaydos, of Pittsburgh, Laura Gaydos, of West Mifflin, Ron (Natalie) Gaydos, of Irwin, and Mark (Debbie) Gaydos, of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Nicholas and Nathan Gaydos; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry and Alex Harbacho, and sister, Pauline Pail. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mary, Mother of God Parish, St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 412-261-5040. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kane-Scott Township Nursing home for their loving care over the last several years. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish, St. Angela Merici Church
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
October 7, 2020
