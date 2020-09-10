Florence "Flo" Speidel, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, 11 days after the passing of her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Bill. Born Florence Kathryn Delo Nov. 12, 1929, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of Monroe M. Delo and Freda (Blend) Delo. Left to cherish her legacy is her sister, Ethel (Delo) Harris, of Erie; and her children, Carol (James) Anderson, of Mechanicsburg, William D. (Barbara) Speidel III, of Butler, and David (Barbara) Speidel, of South Fayette; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flo graduated from East McKeesport High School in 1947, where she was in the Girls' and Mixed Chorus, Tri-Hi-Y, Art Club, Junior Play and the Decorating Committee. After high school, she took evening business classes at Carnegie Mellon and Robert Morris and was an administrative assistant in the executive office of Pittsburgh Plate Glass until she met and married the love of her life, Bill. As she devoted herself to raising her children, days were active as she pitched waffle ball, directed puppet shows, listened to music lessons, played cards and dug holes in the backyard for a golf course. She was active in the community, teaching Sunday school, Bible school and was the Sunday school superintendent at Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church. Flo and her husband, Bill, organized the church's golf and bowling leagues, and they were accomplished bridge players. Known as Flossy, Mom, Auntie Flo, Grams and Gigi, she could create fun from nothing. Flo and Bill, better known as "Grams and Biggie," loved to entertain, and Grams was the creative genius behind everything. Whether it was well-planned or spontaneous, a party would appear featuring Gramma's Cheesy Spread and a kazoo. While watching Steelers games, she would lead a rousing rendition of "Bula-Bula." Many years of pool parties were followed by her return to her childhood playground, Conneaut Lake. She loved to swim in the lake and enjoyed the beautiful sunsets and holiday parties at Hazel Park. Whether at the lake in the summer or the winter in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., she read books, worked crossword puzzles and always had a deck of cards ready to go. Grams and Biggie lived an incredible, loving, fun-filled life together that was a model for marriage. Their priorities were caring for each other and making sure that their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew they were loved. Their warm, welcoming personalities impacted everyone. Flo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her grandson, William D. Speidel IV. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to Hazel Park Beach Association, 11958 Edgeview Ave., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
. "...yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation." Habakkuk 3:18.