1/
Francene E. Phillips
1945 - 2020-09-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Francene E. Haymon Phillips, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, joined the Eternal Crowd of Witnesses to the Resurrection of Christ. Francene was born May 11, 1945, at Pittsburgh Hospital to the blessed union of Elmer Haymon Sr. and Esther Ruth Coward Haymon. She was a lifelong member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She was a proud product of Belmar Elementary and George Westinghouse High. Francene attended Howard University prior to attending Shaw University, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She earned her master's, doctorate, and special certification(s) through the University of Pittsburgh. Francene was Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA); a woman of distinction, awarded for outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of education. Dr. Francene retired after 33 years as a professor from Slippery Rock University, where among her roles she served as interim director of the Office of Minority Affairs. She was active in Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education. She is survived by her husband, Charles Phillips; daughter, Dakota A. Haymon; brother, Dr. Elmer Haymon Jr.; and a host of relatives. A Home-Going Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walk-Thru Guest Signing and Viewing. Worship service will immediately follow at Bethesda United Presbyterian Church, 7220 Bennett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Family shall determine seating due to occupancy limitations. Covid-19 restrictions and precautions apply during viewing and service, face covering, social distancing, et cetera. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 14, 2020
Dr. Francene Haymon-Phillips, you were such an encouragement to me personally and professionally over the years as we served the PA Black Conference on Higher Education. It was such a pleasure knowing and working with you. May you rest in peace.
Rev. Dr. John Craig
Friend
September 14, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Francene for a number of decades working together within the Pa. Black Conference on Higher Education. We will miss her engaging smile has she walked among us with purpose and confidence. She was a champion for the countless number of individuals whom she had assisted. May this intellectual powerhouse, exceptional communicator, and kind soul rest in peace. I extend my deepest sympathy to her family.
Larry Dowdy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved