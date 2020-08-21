1/1
Frances A. Muse, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Sycamore Estates, Duquesne. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Muse Sr. for 35 years. She is survived by three children, Richard F. (Susan) Muse Jr., of McMurray, Sheila (Jack) Rozzo, of Duquesne, and David (fiancee Terry) Muse, of Honolulu, Hawaii; also surviving are six grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Fallon, of McMurray, Lauren (Russell) Cready, of Bethel Park, Meghan (Joseph) Smith, of Florence, S.C., Amber Russell, of Edgewood, Ashley Russell, of Duquesne, and Brooke Muse, of California; and six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Riley, Harper, Vinnie and Alexander. Mrs. Muse loved gardening in her backyard. As per Mrs. Muse's wishes, she is being cremated with no visitation or services. Services entrusted to WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME INC., Duquesne.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 21, 2020.
