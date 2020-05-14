Frances (Kelly) Matusik, 92, of North Versailles, peacefully passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Isabell (Lewandowski) Kelly; and beloved wife of the late John Matusik. Frances was the loving mom of John (Katherine) Matusik, Marcy (Jeff) Wasilko, Vince Matusik and Barb Higdon; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren; sister of Dorothy Scarpino; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Frances served her country as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserve (Cadet Nurses Corps). She was also a graduate of Braddock General Hospital School of Nursing, where she was a loving and devoted nurse for many years. She was also known for the delicious lady locks she would bake. Due to the current health restrictions, a visitation and service will be held for her family only. Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 14, 2020.