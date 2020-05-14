Frances Matusik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances (Kelly) Matusik, 92, of North Versailles, peacefully passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Isabell (Lewandowski) Kelly; and beloved wife of the late John Matusik. Frances was the loving mom of John (Katherine) Matusik, Marcy (Jeff) Wasilko, Vince Matusik and Barb Higdon; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren; sister of Dorothy Scarpino; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Frances served her country as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserve (Cadet Nurses Corps). She was also a graduate of Braddock General Hospital School of Nursing, where she was a loving and devoted nurse for many years. She was also known for the delicious lady locks she would bake. Due to the current health restrictions, a visitation and service will be held for her family only. Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved