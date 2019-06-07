|
Frances (Gretok) Rizzo, 80, of North Versailles, formerly of Wilmerding, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Frances was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Satulina) Gretok; wife of the late Eugene Rizzo; loving mom of Greg (Tina) Rizzo, Frank Rizzo, James (Roberta) Comunale and Mark Comunale; special grandma of Krystin, Olivia, Kasey, Alec and Julia; sister of Irene Stackiewicz and the late Jean Gretok, late Dolores Brill and late Thelma Comunale; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Parting prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 7, 2019