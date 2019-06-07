Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Rizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Rizzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Rizzo Obituary
Frances (Gretok) Rizzo, 80, of North Versailles, formerly of Wilmerding, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Frances was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Satulina) Gretok; wife of the late Eugene Rizzo; loving mom of Greg (Tina) Rizzo, Frank Rizzo, James (Roberta) Comunale and Mark Comunale; special grandma of Krystin, Olivia, Kasey, Alec and Julia; sister of Irene Stackiewicz and the late Jean Gretok, late Dolores Brill and late Thelma Comunale; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Parting prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery.
Please visit www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now