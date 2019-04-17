|
The Voege family announces the passing of their mother, Frances Romero Voege, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Brentwood, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Kathi (Don Harvey), Gayle (Rick Buckman) Debra, Robert G (Pattie) and Heather; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Voege, with whom she will be interred following a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Please see her very long and meaningful obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 17 to Apr. 25, 2019