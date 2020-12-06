Francis Bryan Kennedy, M.D., of O'Hara Township, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ann Kennedy for 61 years; cherished father of David B. Kennedy, of West Virginia, Mary K. Adamis, M.D., of California (Anthony Adamis, M.D.), Jeanne M. Kennedy, of Pennsylvania, and Daniel B. Kennedy, of Georgia (Lisa Kennedy); loving grandfather of Peter and Alexandra Adamis and Erin, Ryan and Lauren Kennedy; brother of Ann Kennedy Dickinson (Breese, DDS); and uncle of several nieces and nephews. Dr. Kennedy was a magna cum laude graduate from the University of Notre Dame in 1950. He received his M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955, where he was president of the AOA Honor Medical Society. Dr. Kennedy served two years in the Navy. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at St. Francis General Hospital in Pittsburgh between 1955 and 1959. His fellowship in cardiology was completed at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1961, and he was senior resident in medicine at Philadelphia General Hospital from 1961 to 1962. Dr. Kennedy established a superb reputation as a leading member of the Pittsburgh cardiovascular community. He was an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Kennedy served many years on the Executive Committee of UPMC St. Margaret Memorial Hospital and was president of the Medical Staff and member of the Board of Directors; he was chief of cardiology and director of Intensive and Intermediate Care Units there. He actively participated in postgraduate education and received the Best Teacher Award by the family practice residents at UPMC St. Margaret Memorial Hospital on multiple occasions. He was also the recipient of the Physician of Distinction Award from that institution in 1992. Dr. Kennedy was active in professional and scientific societies, including the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association
and its Council on Clinical Cardiology and the American College of Physicians. He was a past vice-president and president of the Western Pennsylvania Heart Association
. In retirement, Dr. Kennedy enjoyed family, friends, travel and golf. His passion for reading was evidenced by his binders detailing all of the books he enjoyed on a weekly basis from the local library. There will be no visitation. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph O'Hara Township, 342 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Dr. Kennedy will be laid to rest privately. Arrangements are by McCABE BROS. INC. Memorial donations may be made to the UPMC St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.mccabebrothers.com
.