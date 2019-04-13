|
|
Frank Nelson McCoy III, 91, of Augusta, Ga., formerly of Mars and Peekskill, N.Y., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, Ga. Born in Peekskill, N.Y., March 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Frank N. McCoy II and Jeannie A. Clark McCoy. Frank was a retired professional photographer in Peekskill, N.Y., and AKC owner/handler of his own dogs for 30 years. Surviving are his three daughters, Julianne McCoy, of Augusta, Ga., Roxanne McCoy Kingsland, of Spartanburg, S.C., and Monique Figueroa Summerlin, of Elm City, N.C.; a niece, Barbara J. Hladycz, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two granddaughters, Tiffany Anne Clemons Arce, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jessica Frey, of Hilton, N.Y.; and five great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne P. Guarini, who died in 2011.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 13, 2019