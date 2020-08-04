Fred S. Delval III, 80, of Scott Township, after a battle with cancer, died Friday, July 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret J. (Downey) Delval for 51 years, loving father of Freddie (Dawn Crewl) Delval and Scott Delval, cherished grandfather of Melissa (Mike) Flynn and Lindsay (fiance Joe Ligas) Delval, great-grandfather of Mitchell Flynn, and brother of the late Sandi Delval and Joe (Carol) Delval; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fred served proudly in the Navy from 1957-1961. He was a retired employee of Universal Cyclops, Bridgeville. He was a lifetime and founding member of South Fayette VFD No. 1, Cuddy, and a member of the Glendale Fireman's Club, where he served as financial secretary for more than 25 years. Fred was a member of the Collier Sportsman's Association, the Centennial-Lafayette Lodge No. 544 for 47 years and the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Melrose Cemetery, 3064 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
