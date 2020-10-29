Genevieve Catherine Kozuch passed from this earth Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Genevieve was the youngest child of Joseph and Sophie Cook, born April 21, 1924. Following her graduation from Ford City High School in 1942, she worked in the shipping department of PPG's Ford City plant. Genevieve married Paul Kozuch, also from Ford City, Jan. 9, 1945. They lived on Sixth Avenue, where they raised their five children. Genevieve worked for Montgomery Ward in Kittanning for a short time. She took a civil service test to acquire a position in the Department of Public Assistance in Kittanning. In her 20 year tenure, she performed multiple responsibilities: typist, caseworker and supervisor. Paul and Genevieve moved to Fenelton in 1982. They enjoyed retirement together until 2009 when Paul passed away suddenly after 63 years of marriage. Genevieve continued to live in Fenelton until 2016 when she moved to Redstone Independent Living in Murrysville. She enjoyed making new friends, playing cards, Wii bowling, corn hole, shuffleboard and partaking in many other social events available. She attended St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes while in the area. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Joseph and Sophie; brothers, John (Sophie) Cook, Leo (Linda) Cook and Mike (Tilly and Anne) Cook; sister, Sophie (Joseph) Kromka; son-in-law, Robert Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Sonja (Bowser) Kozuch. Genevieve is survived by five children and their families: Joseph (Linda McGinley) Kozuch, Carol Taylor, James (Lori Waschitsch) Kozuch, Robert Kozuch and Joyce (Paul) Smith. Additionally, they were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Genevieve will have a funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, in Ford City, with Father Alan Polzynski officiating. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be through MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday with a prayer service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



