|
|
George J. Rocknage, 93, of McKeesport, formerly of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born May 23, 1926, in Steubenville, and was the son of the late James (Dmitar) Rocknage and Helen (nee Rokos) Rocknage. He was the husband of the late Mika (Reznicak) Rocknage. George was a lifelong member of Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Steubenville, and served as an officer of the church for many years, as well as a charter member of the Petar Krstich Choir and the Holy Resurrection Men's Club. For the past six years, George was a devout member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in McKeesport, beloved by all! He was also a lifelong accomplished bowler. George worked in many varied fields: he was a general laborer for Starvaggi Coal, and a water engineer for Jefferson County Water Department; he also was a longtime custodian for Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church. George will be greatly missed by his family, especially, his son, Very Rev. Stevo Rocknage (wife, JoAnn); and daughter, Barbara Ann Zori (husband, Robert); grandchildren, Milan Zori (wife, Dori), Rev. Christopher Rocknage (wife, Andreja), Mika DeSantis (husband, Joe), Mileva Repasky (husband, Michael), Stephen Zori (wife, Jennifer), and Dushan Rocknage (wife, Lauren); and by his 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Daniel Reznicak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in McKeesport. Pomen service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church. Funeral service will begin at noon. Entombment will follow at Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, and the Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Drive, Steubenville, Ohio, 740-278-3654.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church at 901 Hartman St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church at 540 N. 4th St., Steubenville, OH 43951. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 21, 2020