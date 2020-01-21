Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
George Rocknage
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:30 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church
Steubenville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church
Steubenville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rocknage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Rocknage


1926 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Rocknage Obituary
George J. Rocknage, 93, of McKeesport, formerly of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born May 23, 1926, in Steubenville, and was the son of the late James (Dmitar) Rocknage and Helen (nee Rokos) Rocknage. He was the husband of the late Mika (Reznicak) Rocknage. George was a lifelong member of Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Steubenville, and served as an officer of the church for many years, as well as a charter member of the Petar Krstich Choir and the Holy Resurrection Men's Club. For the past six years, George was a devout member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in McKeesport, beloved by all! He was also a lifelong accomplished bowler. George worked in many varied fields: he was a general laborer for Starvaggi Coal, and a water engineer for Jefferson County Water Department; he also was a longtime custodian for Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church. George will be greatly missed by his family, especially, his son, Very Rev. Stevo Rocknage (wife, JoAnn); and daughter, Barbara Ann Zori (husband, Robert); grandchildren, Milan Zori (wife, Dori), Rev. Christopher Rocknage (wife, Andreja), Mika DeSantis (husband, Joe), Mileva Repasky (husband, Michael), Stephen Zori (wife, Jennifer), and Dushan Rocknage (wife, Lauren); and by his 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Daniel Reznicak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in McKeesport. Pomen service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church. Funeral service will begin at noon. Entombment will follow at Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, and the Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Drive, Steubenville, Ohio, 740-278-3654.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church at 901 Hartman St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church at 540 N. 4th St., Steubenville, OH 43951. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -