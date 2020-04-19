|
George Janiszewski, 99, of Monroeville, passed away in his sleep early Friday, April 17, 2020, leaving his sons, Michael (Susan) and Timothy (Juli); grandchildren, Theodore and Juliet, and Jonathan, Christina, Jeffrey, and Robert; and great-grandchild, Desi. George retired from the USMC as a Lt. Colonel after 27 years of service. He was the recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart. George, or "Ski," as he was known, saw active duty throughout World War II and the Korean War. Following retirement, he brought his family to Southwestern PA, where he was employed by Westinghouse Air Brake Corp. for 16 years. George's remains will be interred beside his wife of 67 years, Nancy, who predeceased him by three months. Please pray for George. A graveside service will be conducted at Sewickley Cemetery, located at 501 Hopkins St., Sewickley, PA 15143, when travel restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, www.jobefuneralhome.com.