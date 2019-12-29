|
|
George Logo, of Levittown died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa. He was 97. Born in Camden, Pa., and raised in Coal Valley, Pa., Mr. Logo graduated from Clairton High School in 1940. He was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills before moving to Levittown and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish. Mr. Logo worked for U.S. Steel for many years until retiring. He was a Coast Guard veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Fallsington Post No. 834. Beloved husband of the late Marie, Mr. Logo was the loving father of Elizabeth Lynn Logo-Keepers. Born one of seven children, he is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Friends may also call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Rite of committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 29, 2019