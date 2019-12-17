Home

Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
George Brubaker
George W. Brubaker Jr.


1972 - 06
George W. Brubaker Jr. Obituary
George William Brubaker Jr., 47, of McKeesport, passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was born June 18, 1972, in Norfolk, Va., and was the son of Patricia A. (Surgeon) Brubaker, of Versailles, and the late George William Brubaker who passed away Oct. 16, 2015. George was a radiological supervisor for BWXT and was an Air Force veteran. For his service, he received the Air Force Training Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one Service Star. George was a kid at heart. He loved all superheroes and has an enormous superhero collection. He was one of the most loving and giving person. He loved his nieces and nephews, going to fleatiques and playing hockey, basketball, softball and golf. He was also a huge hockey fan. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Melissa M. (Brieck) Brubaker; sister, Kimberly Marie Brubaker, of McKeesport; mother-in-law, Mary L. Obley, of McKeesport; sister-in-law, Melanie Cerro, of McKeesport; brothers-in-law, Myles Kelley and Dustin and Dylan Obley, of McKeesport; nieces, Averyann and Addyson Kelley; nephews, Jordan Brubaker, Tyler Dempsey and Oliver George Obley; and aunts, uncles, cousins and his cat, Mera.
There is no visitation. A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 17, 2019
