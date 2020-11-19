1/1
Gilbert L. Haught
1956 - 2020-11-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert L. Haught, 64, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born June 12, 1956, in Washington, Pa., a son of Charlotte (Popeck) Haught and the late Arthur Haught. Gil was a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School and the Institute of Computer Management. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, and was employed by BNY Mellon. He was passionate about his family and Pittsburgh sports. Among his many interests were woodworking, art and traveling with his wife, Patricia. Gil was well known for his support of youth hockey programs and tournaments, most notably at Lake Placid, N.Y. He custom painted hockey sticks for the senior night Penn Trafford High School hockey program and his artwork has been used for logos on hockey apparel and at the Delmont Center Ice rink. A moment of silence was observed for Gil on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Center Ice before the high school hockey games. His photography skills earned him a press pass in the early 90s for the Indy 500 taking photos for The Standard Observer, Irwin. In addition to his mother, Gil is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Immel) Haught; his son, Matthew Haught; his granddaughter, Brynn; two sisters, Rhonda Leech and Sharon Hoyes-McQuay (John); and his niece, Marissa Leech and his nephew, Adam Leech (Danielle). There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Gil's online tribute at www.kepplegraft.com to share a photo or special memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC,, Greensburg. Memorials may be made to CMTAUSA.ORG Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036, or Allegheny Hockey, 100 Center Ice Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort and the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Please accept our condolences.

Rick & Denise Winter
Richard Winter
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Gil was my Heart! My Loving Wonderful Brother; I love you and now have our Memories to hold on to until we all are United in Heaven❤
Sharon McQuay
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved