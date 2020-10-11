Gillen A. Geary passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. The family and friends of Gillen A. Geary will have a combined memorial service and celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Oakmont United Methodist Church, 419 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing while in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.



