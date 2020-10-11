1/
Gillen A. Geary
Gillen A. Geary passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. The family and friends of Gillen A. Geary will have a combined memorial service and celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Oakmont United Methodist Church, 419 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing while in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oakmont United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
