Gladys Maharam Obituary
Gladys (Stalinsky) Maharam, of Oakland, formerly of Churchill, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Maharam; beloved mother of Francine Shapera; grandma of Rick, Marissa and Riley; stepmother of Ellie (Ed) Short and Jan Maharam (Phil); step-grandma of Sarah (Andrew) Guy and Rebecca (Brandon) Weiss; and sister of the late Jerry (surviving spouse Bonnie) Stalinsky. She is also survived by grandchildren, Adam and Luca, great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Arleigh, Lexi, Sammy and Margot; nieces, nephews; and many lifelong friends and family.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be at Homewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Polio Fund, 90 US Post Office, W. Steuben St., No. 44305, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 15, 2019
