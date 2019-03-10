|
|
Gladys Painter May, 98, of Longwood at Oakmont, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Born April 21, 1920, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Barnett) Allen; beloved wife of the late Marvin L. May, whom she met through their mutual dedication to East Liberty Presbyterian Church; loving mother of John A. May; dear grandmother of Erin May, Matthew (Edvina) May, Tyler (Elizabeth) May, Shelby May and Hannah May; great-grandmother of Hugh and Jackson May; sister of Helen Storland; and aunt of Jane Seiberts, Ruth Estep, Dorothy Johnson, Sue (Bob) Dowd and Christie (Tom) Villata.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Chapel at Longwood at Oakmont. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont, 412-828-3535.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 10 to Mar. 21, 2019