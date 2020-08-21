Gladys W. Schilling, 88, formerly of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 22, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to Robert "Bob" and Clara Walter. Gladys graduated from Grove City College and worked at US Steel until marrying and moving to Murrysville. She lived a full life with her husband of 57 years, Charles "Chuck" Schilling. They loved to travel and enjoyed trips throughout the US as well as to Europe, New Zealand, and Kenya. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, and her devoted husband, Chuck. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Susan Schilling, of Greensburg; and her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Todd Rannow, of Jacksonville, Fla. Due to covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial butterfly garden is being established in her honor through the Go Fund Me site, "Gladys' Memorial Butterfly Garden." https://www.gofundme.com/f/gladys039-memorial-butterfly-garden.



