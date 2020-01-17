|
|
Glenn B. Lewis died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 65. Glenn was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Moncks Corner, S.C. He earned a bachelor of science from Clemson University in 1976 and worked in construction management for 30 years. Although Glenn's career took him to other cities, he loved his adopted hometown of Pittsburgh. He met Lynne Illis Lewis in 1985 and they married in 1987. They had three children, Jacob, Rachel and Natalie. Glenn's family was the center of his life, and he and Lynne's devotion to each other never faltered through the years of his illness. Glenn's interests outside his work and family included music, photography and hiking. An accomplished photographer, he captured many historic churches, cemeteries and buildings for local non-profits. He exhibited his work at the Sweetwater Arts Center and Homewood Cemetery. His photography was also featured in Charles J. Connick: His Education and Windows In and Near Pittsburgh. At the age of 55, shortly after his diagnosis with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), he completed the Pittsburgh Marathon. He was also an avid hiker, his weekly trek with Lynne a highlight through the final months of his life. Glenn's father, Billy Ray Lewis, preceded him in death. In addition to his wife and three children, Glenn is survived by his mother, Barbara Freeland, and three sisters, Kathy Rogers and husband, Dave, Teresa Owen and husband, Bobby, and Carol Lewis. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Diane Illis and husband, Chuck McCormick, and Susan Illis and husband, Malcolm Cottom, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts- and uncles-in-law and cousins. Lynne and their children are grateful for the love and support of many friends and family members throughout his illness, and for the compassionate care provided by Kane Regional Center, Scott Township, in his final years.
Arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Homewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.theaftd.org; Billy Ray Lewis Memorial Scholarship Endowment Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889, Note: B0694, in memory of Glenn Lewis; Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, Attn: M. L. Denny, 100 W. Station Square Drive, Suite 450, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; Alzheimer Disease Research Center, www.adrc.pitt.edu.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020