Glenn H. Wilson, 87, of Irwin, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born July 2, 1931, in McKeesport, a son of the late Bill and Marie (Schweitzer) Lutes. Prior to his retirement, Glenn was a self-employed steel hauler and former owner of the Youngwood Hotel. He was a member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church of Irwin and Mason Shidle Lodge, McKeesport. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Amelia (Exton) Wilson; sons, Dale (Dottie Boggs) Wilson, and Gregg Wilson; daughters, Diane Palmer and Laurie Prenatt and her husband, Patrick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The Wilson family would like to acknowledge and send a special thank you to Glenn's caregivers Chrissy and Tina from Excela Hospice, and special friend Barb McManigle.