Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Gloria D. Kabana

Gloria D. Kabana Obituary
Gloria Dean Kabana, 86, of Moon Township, died peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in 1934, daughter of the late Alexander and Dorothy Kabana. She was predeceased by brothers, John L. Kabana and Paul J. Kabana. Gloria is survived by sisters-in-law, Mary and Delores; nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many dear friends. A Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary at a later date. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. Contributions in Gloria's name may be made to National Eye Institute for .
