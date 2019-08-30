|
Gloria E. Murtha, 93, of West Mifflin, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Mt. Clare, Pa., the daughter of the late Norman G. and Leona B. Miller Schankel. Gloria enjoyed knitting, crocheting, word puzzles, bowling, and in her youth, she was an outstanding swimmer and diver. She loved to color so much that she started a coloring club at Locust Grove Personal Care. Gloria was a member of the USO and was also a World War II Coast Watcher. She was a Eucharistic minister, taught CCD, and was a premarital counselor. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, John F. Murtha, age 98; sons, John M. (Mary Ann) Murtha, of Chambersburg, Pa., Richard J. (Pamela) Murtha, of Evans, Ga., Mark D. (Katherine) Murtha, of Clinton, Pa., David T. (Debbie) Murtha, of Avon, N.Y., and Kenneth L. (Debbie) Murtha, of Worcester, Pa.; daughter, Eileen L. Murtha, of West Mifflin; grandchildren, Bethany R. Murtha, Evan M. Murtha, Kelley A. Murtha, Allison L. Murtha, Bradley A. (Jamie) Murtha, Jeffrey K. (Tara) Murtha and Matthew C. (Maddy) Murtha; and great-grandchild, Carson K. Murtha. She was preceded in death by brothers, Spencer Schankel, Richard Schankel, Theodore Schankel, Leon Schankel and Norman Schankel; and sister, Norma Stewart.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at STRIFFLER'S OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034, 412-678-6192. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 30, 2019