1/1
Gloria J. Newcomer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. (Amodeo) Newcomer, 87, longtime resident of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Don Newcomer; loving mother of Don Newcomer Jr., Jeffrey Newcomer (Linda), Curtis Newcomer (Jennifer), and Leslie (Newcomer) Munson (Timothy); daughter of the late August and Ruth (Jonnett) Amodeo; sister of Ronald Amodeo (Mary Jane), the late Robert Amodeo, and Dolores (Amodeo) Murphy; grandmother of Elisha (Newcomer) Devries (Edward Devries), Matthew Newcomer (Leah), Andrew Newcomer (Kayla), T. Joel Munson Jr., Thomas Munson, and Jesse Munson (Caitlyn); great-grandmother of Edward Devries Jr., Henry Devries IV, Charlie Devries, Aubrey Newcomer, Andrew Newcomer Jr., and Alex Newcomer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria enjoyed golfing, vacations, and special time with family and friends. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, with a celebration of life service following, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment will be private. We will be following COVID-19 state guidelines. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria J. (Amodeo) Newcomer, please visit our floral store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved