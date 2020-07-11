Gloria J. (Amodeo) Newcomer, 87, longtime resident of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Don Newcomer; loving mother of Don Newcomer Jr., Jeffrey Newcomer (Linda), Curtis Newcomer (Jennifer), and Leslie (Newcomer) Munson (Timothy); daughter of the late August and Ruth (Jonnett) Amodeo; sister of Ronald Amodeo (Mary Jane), the late Robert Amodeo, and Dolores (Amodeo) Murphy; grandmother of Elisha (Newcomer) Devries (Edward Devries), Matthew Newcomer (Leah), Andrew Newcomer (Kayla), T. Joel Munson Jr., Thomas Munson, and Jesse Munson (Caitlyn); great-grandmother of Edward Devries Jr., Henry Devries IV, Charlie Devries, Aubrey Newcomer, Andrew Newcomer Jr., and Alex Newcomer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria enjoyed golfing, vacations, and special time with family and friends. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, with a celebration of life service following, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment will be private. We will be following COVID-19 state guidelines. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria J. (Amodeo) Newcomer, please visit our floral store.



